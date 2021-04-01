BEEF VOTE: Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova OR Red Wings vs. Avalanche

(3) Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova

First Round Analysis: Serena and Sharapova cruise, straight sets, big old ace, no surprise here. I mean, they were going against guys who got famous for running so they at least could get away from this beatdown.

Beef Breakdown: Serena Williams has dominated Maria Sharapova on the court so consistently over the last decade that you might not remember the brief moment when we thought Sharapova was about to take the crown. Off the court, the beef has mostly stayed private - but when it hasn’t, it’s gotten pretty personal and uncomfortable.

Best Known For: Probably either Serena’s domination of Maria, or Sharapova’s tell all book that helped fill in the gaps (although with just a little bias).

(2) Red Wings vs. Avalanche

First Round Analysis: The hockey teams had the easiest win of round one. They earned 77 percent of the votes and knocked out one of the more memorable MLB beeves out there. I assume hockey fans really rocked the vote, and that’s how this works. This beef is my favorite of all time and was an absolute bloodbath that has aged like … well, you finish the pun.

Beef Breakdown: In game six of the 95-96 Western Conference Finals, Claude Lemieux ran Kris Draper into the boards during an Avalanche win that knocked the Red Wings out of the playoffs. It also ignited a rivalry that would go on until 2003. In that span, the teams combined for five Stanley Cups, two major brawls, countless other fights, and so many penalties. Highlights include multiple goalie vs. goalie fights, coaches screaming at coaches, blood, hits, revenge, and really good hockey.

Best Known For: Brawls, beatdowns, bloodied faces, plenty of Stanley Cups. This went on for long enough that I can’t just pick one. Sue me.

Matchup Prediction: Could literally flip a coin and then second guess that a flip another and just kinda keep doing that until April 5th. My heart wants both to advance, my gut says both could. This could be a complete blowout going either way, or could be the tightest matchup we get. I’m going to say star power wins out and Serena vs. Sharapova keeps their ride going, but Wings and Aves is one of the greatest beeves in sports history with full team hatred. Really, we’re all winners with this matchup.

