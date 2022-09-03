DeSean Jackson’s miraculous nail in the Giants’ coffin needs a deep rewind

Every NFL rivalry has its own unique history of narrow escapes and brutal fourth quarter collapses. In 2004, the Packers beat the Vikings in both matchups by identical scores (34-31) with identical endings (Ryan Longwell field goals on the last play of the game). The 90’s Raiders won consecutive games in Denver by blocking Broncos field goal attempts on the final play. But nobody decides a game on bizarre, baffling plays quite like the Eagles and Giants.

The second and final pick six of Michael Strahan’s career? Happened in an Eagles-Giants overtime. Herm Edwards’s most famous moment as a player? Yup, that’s Eagles-Giants. A game-winning touchdown being scored by a team attempting a field goal? Who had that field goal blocked? But somehow recovered the ball and had a lineman run into the end zone? Eagles-Giants, baby!

Which brings us to today’s subject: the Miracle at the New Meadowlands. With first place in the 2010 NFC East on the line late in the season, the Giants were looking to prove they were right to keep together their Super Bowl-winning core. Conversely, the Eagles needed to show they’d made the right call letting several veterans go and bringing in new talent.

Talent like DeSean Jackson, the devastatingly quick receiver and score-anytime threat who...just muffed a punt return. If you don’t know what happens, get ready for a wild ride. And if you do, well, I hope you’re not a Giants fan.

Because this one’s gonna hurt.