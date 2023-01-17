Revisiting Green Bay’s unbelievable playoff finish against the Cowboys in 2017

For being such a legendary NFL franchise, the Dallas Cowboys have had some trash postseason luck over the past twenty years. From botched snaps, poor quarterback play, and controversial calls, Dallas couldn’t catch a break.

Entering the 2016 season, the Cowboys’ luck finally appeared to be changing thanks to a rookie quarterback they were reluctant to play, Dak Prescott. Prescott led the Cowboys to a fantastic 2016 season, poised to make a run for the Super Bowl until they ran into the NFL’s cockroach, the Green Bay Packers.

What followed next was a chaotic NFC Divisional matchup filled with an improbable comeback, ridiculous late lead changes, and a miraculous catch. But to fully appreciate the madness of this game, it’s essential to understand the history between these storied franchises and understand the journey of the folks that got us to this crazed moment. To do that, we gotta rewind.