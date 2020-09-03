SECRET BASE HAS MERCH

The best part about Secret Base is that we as a collective are able to solidify our brand a little bit more every single day. We’ll be doing this through our videos, articles and other weird stuff. I think I’m forgetting something …

.... hmm

Oh yeah … WE HAVE MERCH NOW!

We have partnered with Don’t Forget To Be Awesome to create some awesome items that you can acquire and cherish. We’re psyched to be able to see our work turn into something you can wear, hang up and drink out of. What’s also great is that our merch roster will constantly change over time, so if you don’t see an item that you were hoping for there’s a chance it might be there one day. DFTBA has the ability to make a wide variety of stuff and I’m looking forward to pitching my bosses all these weird ideas just because I can. Secret Base shooting sleeves. Beef History mugs? That’s weird calendars? I’m letting my imagination run wild and you should too. If you have something that you’d like to see feel free to put them in the comments so they can be on our radar. We’re a small team with a big community and we want to make sure that your voices are heard.

In the meantime, let me walk you through what we do have in our store right now?

It takes a time to make each Fumble Dimension episode, and we appreciate all the love you have shown to this series. Now you can drink out of a Fumble Dimension mug! Coffee? Tea? Water? You name it.

This could be you!

Jon wanted to put a hole in the bottom of the mug, but we decided that wasn’t ideal.

Jon Bois and Alex Rubenstein spent months creating the ultimate documentary about Seattle Baseball. It involved jello toilets, arson, tickle fights and more! Make sure to get the poster that perfectly summarizes Seattle’s baseball history.

We have a new logo and we love showing it off on stuff. This is one of those things. Be one of the first people to ever get an iconic Secret Base shirt.

As Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” once said. “That’s history right there you understand?” I still haven’t seen the movie, just the memes.

That’s all we have for now. I’d like to thank you in advance for copping our cool stuff. Your contributions help support us in the ever-changing world of content creation, as well as put a smile on our faces. We love making some of the most unique content on the internet and we are glad to have you along for the ride.

Have a great day y’all. Even if you’re not interested in Secret Base merch right now, we appreciate you reading our work. Thanks for the support!