20020 Open Thread

Secret Base has released a new project. It’s called 20020, and it’s the sequel to 17776, which came out a little over three years ago. We hope you like it!

Some of you may want to talk about it, so we figured we’d give you a place to do that. If you haven’t been around on Secret Base before (welcome!), please introduce yourselves in the comments. And if you don’t know what a Secret Base is, we have a video that’ll help out.

Right now our plan is to update it three times a week for four weeks. Enjoy!

PS: If you want to support Jon Bois and Secret Base, please check out our merch store on DFTBA. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel. Thanks!