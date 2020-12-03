You may be reading this and only use one monitor in your life when you’re trying to get work done. I used to be like you once. Lost, but now I’m found. Getting a second monitor forever changed my workflow and how I operated. I saw the working world differently, and it’s hard to go back. It’s like in “Limitless” when Bradley Cooper was on NZT.

The summer after my freshman year at Maryland, I was an intern at USA Today. While being there I was given a work laptop with a dock at my desk.

I had never used two screens before, and oh baby, what a treat. It was so cool to be able to multi-task and not have to flip between tabs and screens and work. I was able to be so productive during work hours that I decided to never have a non-dual monitor setup again.

Thankfully, when I was back home I was able to find some cheap monitors for about $15 each. A college near me was selling some old equipment, seen as obsolete, and was selling them for low prices. Like the competitive shopper I am, I woke up at 5:30 in the morning and drove my Subaru halfway across Raleigh, North Carolina to treat myself to these deals. I bought three.

During the rest of my college days, I was able to use multiple monitors in my apartment room for video editing, studying and other projects. Hell, my junior year I had a four-monitor setup. I don’t have any regrets.

As a college student I definitely recommend a system like this, because it helps with organization and gives you more space to operate with. You can have one screen set to the powerpoint slide you’re working on, while the other screen could be used for researching. If your job involves heavy use of a computer, I bet I can give you an example of how two monitors can help.

Social media coordinator? One screen for Tweetdeck and one screen for Slack. If you’re an accountant, you can dedicate an entire screen to just excel or whatever accountants use. This even goes beyond just working. If you’re chilling on the computer you can use one screen for Spotify or Youtube while you’re hanging on twitter.

It’s especially essential for PC gaming if you want to stream. Being able to have one monitor for gaming and another one for reading chat is a godsend. When I first started streaming, I only had one screen, since I was at my parents house. Luckily I was able to scrounge up an old monitor from college to make my dual-monitor system work.

So if you’re reading this and ready to get a monitor for yourself, say no more! You can find plenty of cheap ones on the internet depending on the size and quality you’re looking for.

OR

If you want to use the resources you might already have, take a look around your place. if you have an HDMI TV in your apartment that will work too. It’s really cool to use a flat screen to work or put on a movie or whatnot.

(When you think about it, HDMI cables might be man’s greatest achievement.)

I love my current dual-monitor system and I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without it. The monitor on the left is an old VIZIO TV that I stole from my parents house. The monitor on the right is the $15 dollar monitor I got when I went to that storage sale. It’s cheap, but gets the job done and I can’t complain.

