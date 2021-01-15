Fumble Friday: More data from our Football Manager disaster

In case you missed it, Jon and I recently finished a two-part Fumble Dimension where we made two teams in Football Manager and experimented with them.

Here’s Part 1:

And here’s Part 2:

We had two teams:

Fumble Utopia, which was an extremely cautious and conservative-minded team, and

Fumble Chaos, which was an extremely aggressive, all-out attack styled team.

Even though the project ended up running over an hour, we still have a treasure trove of data and information that we’d like to share with you. To start off, we’ll give you the schedules for each.

Here is the schedule for Fumble Utopia and Fumble Chaos. I know we do a lot of flipping from team to team in this video. That’s because we’re covering two teams at the same time. For those of you that wanted it, there’s the schedule arranged by the team and coach.

Now, I want to make a few charts that I find fascinating from the end of the season. First we’ll start off with passing. Fumble Utopia completed 20,259 of their 23,983 passes in the season good for around 84%. A majority of those passes were made by goalkeeper Bakary Ndure and midfielder John Acquah.

Fumble Chaos’s chart looks very different. Seeing that the team completed 9,311 of their 13,285 passes for 70 percent. The main problem was goalkeeper Aidan Calvin, who had no choice but to make risky passes and give the ball away to the defense.

Now let’s get to shooting. Even though these teams had damn near identical records, the shooting differences are interesting:

“I mean, I said I was inspired by Rocket League, and these Chaos stats actually reflect how I like to play. I don’t care about shot quality so much, I just wanna bang it at the goal as often as I can and test the defense.” - Jon

Heres’s another set of data points that I like.

Now I don’t know what qualifies as a mistake, but I feel like Fumble Chaos made a lot more than just 728 over the course of the season. Fumble Chaos was clearly the aggressive team and that ultimately lead to more bookings.

Every match, Fumble Chaos would wake up and choose violence.

Now that we got some fun charts out of the way. I have a couple of final notes about the video. The script for this Fumble Dimension was tough to write because of how repetitive the gameplay was. You can tell that there are long pauses in the video, and that was by design, because at some points I felt it was better to just let the video game highlights speak for themselves.

I also forgot to mention that I forgot to make players for the Under-23 and Under-18 teams that also existed. I didn’t talk about them because I didn’t want to confuse viewers further, but since you’re a devoted fan I’ll let you in on a secret. Both Under teams were awful.

Here are the results of both teams.

So while you think that Fumble Utopia and Chaos were bad, they were on a whole ‘nother level. The only difference between those squads and our squads is that we were actually given talent and made an effort and that’s why I didn’t mention it in our 80+ minute video.

Alright, that's about it for me. I hope you have a good day