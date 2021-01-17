Beef History: Before Paul Pierce scolded LeBron James on TV, he battled LeBron’s family and spit at his teammates

Do you ever find yourself in a situation where you thought you’d put all the past relationship drama behind you, but for whatever reason you find the other person still clinging onto the history you had together? And does this drama come out publicly whenever you turn on the TV? No? Well, LeBron James does.

Despite having not suited up in the NBA for over three years now, in his new role as an ESPN analyst, Paul Pierce finds a way to trash LeBron James at any given opportunity. Envy leads you to say some absurd things — whether it’s saying that LeBron isn’t a top five player in NBA history, how it was him alone who made LeBron go to the Miami Heat in free agency, or just the thought that if the two were the same age he would have stopped LeBron from earning his NBA titles.

While Paul Pierce continues to hate, LeBron just keeps his head down and hoops. This is a situation that goes way beyond Pierce trolling on TV. It spans multiple teams, family members, and even a preseason spitting incident. This beef really has some history to it.