Cristiano Ronaldo scored a dramatic go-ahead goal against Bayern Munich on Tuesday and then completed a hat trick minutes later. But there’s one problem with both goals: The Real Madrid star was clearly offside. Twice.

Here’s the first goal:

Is this the goal to send Real through to another #UCL semifinal? If it was, Ronaldo sure looked offside #RMAFCB https://t.co/kSICrpL3nm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 18, 2017

Barcelona players and fans were less than thrilled with the decision, especially given the constant criticism over the last decade of favorable calls that go in Barca’s favor in Champions League.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA RONALDO CLEAR OFFSIDE BUT UEFALONA pic.twitter.com/78aiayu1Qd — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) April 18, 2017

Minutes later, it happened again. Marcelo made an amazing play to get free in a ton of space and set Ronaldo up for a tap-in. But just like Ronaldo’s first goal in extra time, it should have been disallowed:

Thankfully, we won’t have to deal with this problem much longer. Video assistant referees are on the way. But unfortunately, technology wasn’t ready in time to help Bayern Munich.