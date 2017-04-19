Having already pulled off one incredible comeback in this year’s Champions League, roaring back from four down to defeat PSG in the last round, Barcelona have been left hoping lightning strikes twice. The Catalan outfit were beaten 3-0 by Juventus in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie in Turin last week, and they lock horns for the reverse fixture on Wednesday.

It's a repeat of the 2015 Champions League final that Barça ended up winning 3-1 in Berlin. However, since then Juve have only got stronger, while Luis Enrique’s men are beginning to show signs of wear and tear. They're not the dominant force they once were, and a comeback looks especially unlikely against a side renowned for their defensive know-how.

Barcelona will likely be without Javier Mascherano who picked up a calf injury in the first leg and missed his side's victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga on the weekend; however, Sergio Busquets is back and available after suspension. Juventus are waiting on the fitness of star striker Paulo Dybala who picked up an ankle injury in their Serie A victory over Pescara; he could join the long-term absentee Marko Pjaca on the sidelines.

Match info, plus how to watch on TV and stream

Match date/time: Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, 8:45 p.m. local

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

TV: Fox Sports 1 (U.S. — English); ESPN Deportes (U.S. — Spanish); TSN1 (Canada); BT Sport 2 (U.K.)

Online: Fox Sports Go, Fox Soccer 2Go (U.S. — English); Watch ESPN (U.S. — Spanish); TSN Go (Canada); BT Sport live streaming (U.K.)

Listings for more countries can be found at Live Soccer TV.