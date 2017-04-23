Liverpool has found themselves in a serious fight to hold onto a top four spot, while Crystal Palace isn’t quite clear of the relegation battle yet. They’ll both be desperate for a good result when they face off in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds are undefeated in their last seven Premier League matches, but they’ve drawn two of those games, allowing Manchester United to catch up in the standings. Palace have won five of their last seven to create some separation between themselves and the bottom three, but Hull City and Swansea City both won this weekend. Palace is currently on 35 points, and will be targeting more than the 40 that is usually required to stay up.

Partially thanks to loan rules, Crystal Palace is thin in defense. Mamadou Sakho, who has been in excellent form, is ineligible to face his parent club. Palace is also without Scott Dann and Papa Souare in defense. The absentee list is much longer for Liverpool, who will most notably be without Sadio Mané, Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge and captain Jordan Henderson. There are also doubts over the fitness of Ragnar Klavan, Joël Matip and Lucas Leiva.

How to watch online

In the United States, you can watch on NBC Sports Live if you have a login from your TV provider. The game is also available on paid streaming services Fubo and Sling. If you’re in the U.K., you can find the game on Sky Go.

Match info and TV schedule

Date/time: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

TV: NBCSN (U.S.), Sky Sports 1 (U.K.), Sportsnet regional (Canada)

Listings from more countries can be found at Live Soccer TV.