 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

  • Stream

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, 2017 El Clásico: Live coverage and score updates

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new
In one of the best editions of El Clásico ever, Lionel Messi scored a stoppage time winner to guide Barcelona to a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid.
13 Total Updates Since
Apr 23, 2017, 9:35am EDT