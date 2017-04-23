Filed under:
- Stream
Apr 23, 2017, 9:35am EDT
-
April 24, 2017
Real Madrid should have known Messi would break their hearts
Barcelona’s legendary leader demoralized Los Merengues over and over again.
-
April 24, 2017
Don’t compare Messi to Pelé or Maradona. He’s like Di Stéfano.
The best analog for Barcelona’s greatest player ever is Real Madrid’s greatest player ever.
-
April 24, 2017
If Real Madrid loses La Liga, it’ll be Zidane’s fault
After falling to Barcelona, Zidane made an admission that suggests he didn’t understand his team’s situation.
-
-
April 23, 2017
Lionel Messi wins El Clásico with 500th career Barca goal
Not only was it an amazing last-minute winner, it was a big milestone for Leo.
-
April 23, 2017
Barcelona back in La Liga title race after winning El Clásico
This was an El Clásico to remember.
-
April 23, 2017
Highlights, score updates and more in the El Clásico live blog
Follow along as Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in the biggest match of the La Liga season.
-
April 23, 2017
Ivan Rakitić scores 25-yard curler in El Clásico
This was worthy of winning any game.
-
April 23, 2017
Casemiro scores opening goal in El Clásico
Terrible defending by the Blaugrana.
-
April 23, 2017
Lineups are in for El Clásico
Gareth Bale is back, while Paco Alcácer gets the start for Barca.
-
April 23, 2017
How to watch El Clásico online
Can Barcelona get back into the La Liga title race on Sunday against Real Madrid?
-
April 23, 2017
The 5 best El Clásico assists ever
From Ronaldinho to David Beckham to Lionel Messi.
-
April 23, 2017
Preview and how to watch El Clásico
Los Merengues have an advantage in the La Liga title fight, but the Blaugrana can even it up on Sunday.