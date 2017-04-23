We’ve seen some incredible goals from Lionel Messi in El Clásico during his career. But even for him, this was spectacular.

There’s not anything particularly wrong with the way Real Madrid defends here. They got enough bodies in front of Messi. He just found a way to wriggle around all of them. Barcelona later won the match, so this goal — along with his second — will go down as among the most memorable in his career.

This made the game 1-1 just five minutes after Madrid’s opener, so it came at an absolutely crucial point in the match.

Messi went on to score the game-winning goal with the last kick of the match. It was his 500th career goal in all competitions for Barca, and it took him to 16 goals all time in La Liga editions of El Clásico — the most all-time, two more than the legendary Alfredo di Stefano. The best part was the celebration, where he took off his shirt and asked Real Madrid fans to read his name.