Sunday’s edition of El Clásico was one of the best we’ve ever seen, and it ended in amazing fashion. With Barcelona needing a goal to not just win the game against Real Madrid, but stay in the La Liga title race, Lionel Messi came up huge. Here’s his goal to give Barca the 3-2 victory with the absolute last play of the game.

Hay Liga!#Messi racks up his 500th career goal. Oh, and it just so happens to settle the best #ElClasico in a long time! pic.twitter.com/ZvF5mxrCG0 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 23, 2017

If Barca failed to win this game, Madrid was almost certainly walking away with the championship. Los Merengues came into the match with a three-point lead in La Liga, plus a match in hand. Madrid still controls their own title destiny, but this win by Barcelona gives them a chance to catch up.

It was Messi’s second goal of the game, too — his first might not have been as big, but it was even more impressive. This will go down as one of Messi’s most legendary Clásico performances.

The game-winning goal was also a huge milestone for Messi: his 500th career goal in all competitions for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi, take a bow. pic.twitter.com/oBtJf6p484 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 23, 2017

Messi is already Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer by an incredible margin. He’s got more than double César Rodríguez Álvarez’s 232 career goals in a Blaugrana shirt. The gap to modern-era players is even bigger — Samuel Eto’o and Rivaldo only scored 130 goals each for Barcelona. It’s possible that Messi ends his Barcelona career with four times more goals than any of his peers.