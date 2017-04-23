 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lionel Messi had an epic celebration after his game-winning goal in El Clásico

Greatness.

By Kofie Yeboah
Sunday’s epic El Clásico ended in dramatic fashion. Real Madrid fell to FC Barcelona thanks to the dangerous left foot of Lionel Messi.

Messi’s game-winning goal was his 500th career goal with Barcelona, and his celebration was just as epic as the finish.

Don’t believe me? Just watch.

I love how the video is just sad Real Madrid players and fans and then Messi with his name pointing to the fans like “YOU ARE LOOKING AT GREATNESS.”

He got a yellow card for the celebration, but to be able to stunt on your rivals after scoring the game-winner? Priceless.

Yellow cards come and go, but epic celebrations are forever.

