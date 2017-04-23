Sunday’s epic El Clásico ended in dramatic fashion. Real Madrid fell to FC Barcelona thanks to the dangerous left foot of Lionel Messi.

Messi’s game-winning goal was his 500th career goal with Barcelona, and his celebration was just as epic as the finish.

Don’t believe me? Just watch.

Hay Liga!#Messi racks up his 500th career goal. Oh, and it just so happens to settle the best #ElClasico in a long time! pic.twitter.com/ZvF5mxrCG0 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 23, 2017

I love how the video is just sad Real Madrid players and fans and then Messi with his name pointing to the fans like “YOU ARE LOOKING AT GREATNESS.”

He got a yellow card for the celebration, but to be able to stunt on your rivals after scoring the game-winner? Priceless.

Yellow cards come and go, but epic celebrations are forever.