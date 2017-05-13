The Bundesliga’s top two spots have already been settled, with Bayern Munich capturing the title and RB Leipzig locking up second place. That could have taken some of the excitement out of the matchup between those two teams on Saturday, but no such thing happened. Instead, with absolutely nothing to lose, both teams played without fear. They produced a nine-goal thriller, with Bayern coming out on top, 5-4.

Leipzig had a 4-2 lead going into the 84th minute and probably should have won the game. But Bayern was intent on showing them who was boss and fought to get into the game, starting their comeback bid with a goal by Robert Lewandowski.

The best goal of the bunch was the equalizer, a direct free kick by David Alaba. With Bayern’s chances of getting a result dwindling, he stepped up from 25 yards away and delivered a truly unstoppable shot.

Bayern supporters were plenty happy with the equalizer, but their team wasn’t done. In the 95th minute, Arjen Robben went on an incredible individual run and won the match all by himself.

It might not have mattered in the standings, but it could factor into the psychological battle for next season. For 90 minutes, RB Leipzig got to believe they were getting closer to dethroning Bayern. After stoppage time, they know they’ve got quite a bit of work left to do.