Real Madrid vs. Sevilla 2017 live stream: Time, TV channel, and how to watch online

Real Madrid still have a chance to win the La Liga title but only if they keep taking points that are available to them. That means there’s no room to slip up, even against strong teams like Sevilla when they come to visit the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, Sevilla’s form has slipped up a bit of late with only two wins in their last five matches, a spell that includes a rather painful 4-2 loss to Malaga. They’ve still got the talent to take down Real Madrid on their day, though, and with that effectively ending Real’s title hopes, that would be a huge, huge feather in Sevilla’s cap to take into the summer.

Real Madrid have a pair of absences, with Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal out for the time being, plus Raphael Varane not at full fitness. Sevilla only have one guaranteed absence in the form of the suspended Pablo Sarabia, but an injured trio of Mariano, Adil Rami, and Vicente Iborra represents a lot of their top-end talent playing at less than full fitness — if they play at all.

Match info, plus how to watch on TV and stream

Match Date/Time: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. local

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

TV: beIN Sports en Español (U.S. - Spanish), beIN LaLiga (Spain)

Online: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), beIN Sports Connect España (Spain)

Listings for more countries can be found at LiveSoccerTV.