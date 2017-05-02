 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

  • Stream
Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid, 2017 Champions League: Live coverage and score updates

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new
Can Atlético Madrid finally knock Real Madrid out of Champions League?
7 Total Updates Since
May 2, 2017, 3:04am EDT