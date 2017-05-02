Filed under:
May 2, 2017, 3:04am EDT
May 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo has transformed his game again
Players with 800-plus games on their legs shouldn’t be able to be so dominant.
May 2, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo smashes Atléti with a hat trick
Real Madrid took full control of Atlético Madrid thanks to yet another hat trick from their biggest star.
May 2, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick for Real Madrid vs. Atlético in Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again.
May 2, 2017
No lineup surprises as Real Madrid host Atlético Madrid
Both sides line up as expected for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.
May 2, 2017
Real Madrid vs. Atléti live blog
Follow along as the Madrid derby returns to European competition.
May 2, 2017
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid
Can Atlético finally upend Real Madrid in the Champions League?
May 2, 2017
Real host Atléti in first Champions League semifinal
The Madrid giants clash in the first leg on Tuesday.