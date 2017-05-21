John Terry joined Chelsea in 1995 at the age of 15, and he’s been with them ever since. He was named the team’s captain in 2004 and since then has led the team to five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, and the UEFA Champions League crown.

This has been the first season in 16 years that Terry has been a bit-part player for the Blues, making just nine league appearances at the age of 36. He announced this month that this would be his last season with Chelsea and that he didn’t know yet whether or not he’d retire. On Sunday, he made his final start for the club and was substituted in the 26th minute — the same as his longtime shirt number — and given a guard of honor by his teammates:

After the game, Terry and vice-captain Gary Cahill each put a hand on the Premier League trophy and lifted it together, giving Terry a perfect send-off at Stamford Bridge. No matter what he chooses to do next, he’ll be synonymous with Chelsea FC forever.