All the highlights and major updates will be here as the United States men's national team takes on Mexico in World Cup qualifying.

The United States men's national soccer team has never won in a World Cup qualifying match in Mexico. They've pulled off a couple of 0-0 draws, but never a victory. After the Americans lost to Mexico at home in their first match of World Cup qualifying, they'll be looking to get revenge with three points on Sunday.

It's been a tough month for Mexico, who has lost four players through injuries and personal reasons. Rafael Marquez, Miguel Layun, Andres Guardado and Jesus Manuel Corona. However, El Tri's squad is still a strong one, and they'll be confident that they can beat the Americans with attacking talent like "Chicharito" Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano on the pitch.

Bruce Arena has decided to pick a surprising team for this match. He promised seven changes from last week's team, and he's delivered exactly that, making changes in goal and in his formation. Depending on the result, he'll receive a lot of praise or criticism post-game.

The kickoff time is at 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch on FS1 and Univision Deportes.