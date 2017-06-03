Real Madrid has won the UEFA Champions League for the 3rd time in 4 years, defeating Juventus, 4-1.

The UEFA Champions League final takes place on Saturday, and you can watch Real Madrid face off against Juventus at 2:45 p.m. ET on FOX if you're in the United States.

Both teams are trying to complete one of the best seasons in their storied history. Juve will capture a treble for the first time ever if they win, having already secured the Serie A and Coppa Italia titles. Real Madrid didn't win their domestic cup, but can still secure a very impressive double after they won La Liga.

This match could also decide who wins the 2017 Ballon d'Or. Cristiano Ronaldo is the heavy favorite for the award at the moment, but a spectacular performance by Gianluigi Buffon in a Juventus win could see the legendary goalkeeper win soccer's highest individual honor for the first time.

Here, you can find live coverage of the UEFA Champions League final throughout the match.

If you're a Madridista, you should check out Real Madrid blog Managing Madrid. Supporters of the Bianconeri can find more on their team at Juventus blog Black and White and Read All Over.