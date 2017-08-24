Here are the results of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw and where the big teams landed.

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw delivered some fantastic matchups this season. Some of the biggest teams in Europe face tough challenges just to get out of their group, with European champions Real Madrid among them.

Madrid will have to face off against Borussia Dortmund in the group stage for the second straight season. BVB got the better of Los Merengues, but Madrid got stronger as the year went on and went on to lift the trophy at the end of the campaign. They'll be joined in arguably the group of death by Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League champions Chelsea have a tough test in Atlético Madrid, and they're joined by AS Roma in a tough group. Group D is a fun one as well, with Barcelona and Juventus facing off.

Here, you can find the full results, plus analysis of the draws for the most popular teams in the competition.