All the updates from World Cup 2018 Day 1

The 2018 World Cup begins on Thursday, with just one match, which pits host Russia against Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is one of the weaker teams in the tournament, and while hosts Russia aren‘t quite considered favorites, they will be looking to send a strong statement to their home crowd in the opener. More importantly, the match will be the start of a month of glorious soccer — where the world’s best players, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi to Mo Salah to Neymar, gather in a 32-team tournament and try to bring glory to their nations and cement their legacies. A chance to gain soccer immortality, and become a global hero. It’s World Cup time, and there is nothing more fun than that for soccer fans or, well, sports fans in general. Here you can find a collection of updates, scores, highlights, thoughts and musings from all the action of Day 1.
June 19, 2018
Russia found World Cup magic by losing a star player
If Alan Dzagoev didn’t go down, we wouldn’t have seen Denis Cheryshev’s amazing goals.
June 14, 2018
Russia’s 5 World Cup opener goals, ranked
Russia showed some style against a slipshod Saudi Arabia defense, but which of their goals stood out from the rest?
June 14, 2018
See all the best moments from Russia’s wild 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the 2018 World Cup opener
Watch all five (!) of the goals from the first game of the 2018 World Cup.
June 14, 2018
Russia’s ‘Spoons of Victory’ are the 2018 World Cup’s vuvuzela
Finally, a noisemaker you can also use to eat soup.
June 14, 2018
What you need to know about Russian hooligans and Ultras
Understanding a violent subculture that Russian officials hope does not surface at the 2018 World Cup.
June 14, 2018
World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony: Start time, TV/live stream info for Thursday
You might want to set your alarm clock if you want to catch the World Cup’s opening ceremony.
June 14, 2018
Russia is the World Cup host, but the team has been reduced to opening act status
Previous hosts have been big favorites or lovable underdogs. Russia is neither.