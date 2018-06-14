All the updates from World Cup 2018 Day 1

The 2018 World Cup begins on Thursday, with just one match, which pits host Russia against Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is one of the weaker teams in the tournament, and while hosts Russia aren‘t quite considered favorites, they will be looking to send a strong statement to their home crowd in the opener. More importantly, the match will be the start of a month of glorious soccer — where the world’s best players, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi to Mo Salah to Neymar, gather in a 32-team tournament and try to bring glory to their nations and cement their legacies. A chance to gain soccer immortality, and become a global hero. It’s World Cup time, and there is nothing more fun than that for soccer fans or, well, sports fans in general. Here you can find a collection of updates, scores, highlights, thoughts and musings from all the action of Day 1.