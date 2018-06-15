All the updates from World Cup Day 2

Alright, yesterday we had a little amuse bouche of 2018 World Cup action, but today the tournament kicks off in earnest. We have a slate of three very good games today, starting off with Egypt vs. Uruguay, then Morocco vs. Iran, and finishing off with the headliner: Spain vs. Portugal. We did wake up to some bad news, however — Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star and PFA Premier League player of the year, will not play for Egypt in the first game, apparently still recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained in the Champions League final. Egypt will certainly be lacking his firepower up top, though they do have a strong, veteran team that will look to defend tenaciously against Uruguay. In the later games, Morocco has one of the strongest midfields in the entire tournament, and we don’t need to say much about Spain and Portugal, two world powers who will be looking to send strong statements in their opening game.