All the updates from World Cup Day 3

It’s the first weekend of the World Cup, and there are four games, and please start things off by apologizing to your loved ones because friends, we are going to be watching a lot of soccer today. Things kick off with France - Australia, as France looks to capitalize on their frankly insane amount of talent against an Australia side that will look to not let them do that. From there, we go right to Lionel Messi and Argentina taking on hipster darlings Iceland, followed by a fun Peru side taking on Christian Eriksen and Denmark, and to finish it off Luke Modric and Croatia will take on a very good Nigeria side. Eight teams worth watching, four games, potential for huge upsets, maybe the world’s greatest player. (Though Cristiano Ronaldo sure put in a shout yesterday, didn’t he?) It’s all here. It’s all happening. There’s just so much good soccer.