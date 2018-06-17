All the updates from World Cup 2018 Day 4

Day 4 at the 2018 World Cup is a day for giants. Two of the favorites of the tournament — Brazil and Germany — both will play today, as well as a Mexico side looking to finally break through among the world’s elite. The day begins with a matchup between Serbia and Costa Rica, in a game that promises to be a physical, intense affair — with a young star in Sergej Milinković-Savić who most of the big clubs in the world will have their eye on. From there, the biggest match of the day: Germany vs. Mexico, in a match where Mexico will look to take on perhaps the best team in the world. Their coach Juan Carlos Osorio says Mexico won’t just sit back and defend, and they aren’t afraid of anyone, so let’s see how that works out. In the final match of the day, we have Brazil vs. Switzerland, in a match that will pit the defensive organization of the Swiss with the technical brilliance of a very well-rounded Brazil team. Let’s do this.