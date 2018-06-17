All the updates from World Cup 2018 Day 4

Day 4 at the 2018 World Cup is a day for giants. Two of the favorites of the tournament — Brazil and Germany — both will play today, as well as a Mexico side looking to finally break through among the world’s elite. The day begins with a matchup between Serbia and Costa Rica, in a game that promises to be a physical, intense affair — with a young star in Sergej Milinković-Savić who most of the big clubs in the world will have their eye on. From there, the biggest match of the day: Germany vs. Mexico, in a match where Mexico will look to take on perhaps the best team in the world. Their coach Juan Carlos Osorio says Mexico won’t just sit back and defend, and they aren’t afraid of anyone, so let’s see how that works out. In the final match of the day, we have Brazil vs. Switzerland, in a match that will pit the defensive organization of the Swiss with the technical brilliance of a very well-rounded Brazil team. Let’s do this.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jun 17, 2018, 7:30am EDT
-
July 2, 2018
Russia upsets Spain in World Cup round of 16
Mexico was going off at +600 before the match.
-
June 23, 2018
Meet Mexico’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, the newest breakout star of the 2018 World Cup
Lozano already has a beautiful goal against Germany and a crucial assist against South Korea
-
June 17, 2018
6 reasons why Brazil is going to be just fine at the World Cup
Not in the "this is fine" way. They’re actually OK.
-
June 17, 2018
All the World Cup day 4 scores and goals you need
Here is everything you need to know about the World Cup action on Sunday.
-
June 17, 2018
All the goals of World Cup Day 4, ranked
The best goals from Brazil, Mexico, Serbia, and more.
-
June 17, 2018
Mexico’s win over Germany was wonderful ... and excruciating
After Mexico wins at the World Cup, the feeling is more of relief than jubilation.
-
June 17, 2018
Coutinho scores gorgeous goal to give Brazil a 1-0 lead over Switzerland
What is Switzerland’s goalie supposed to do about this?
-
June 17, 2018
Germany coach Jogi Löw helped Mexico with bad decisions
Mexico was spectacular, but they got an assist.
-
June 17, 2018
Mexico fans celebrate around the globe following World Cup win over Germany
A historic win deserves a legendary celebration.
-
June 17, 2018
Mexico stuns Germany with thrilling 1-0 win in World Cup opener
"Chucky" Hirving Lozano scored the winner in an incredible match.
-
-
June 17, 2018
Why aren’t Mario Goetze, Andre Schurrle and Leroy Sane playing for Germany in the World Cup?
After a loss to Mexico in their first game, Germany manager Joachim Low has to be wondering if he made a mistake.
-
June 17, 2018
Mexico’s coach was so overwhelmed after the Hirving Lozano goal he had to sit down and do breathing exercises
Juan Carlos Osorio is all of us.
-
June 17, 2018
Mexico is throwing the World Cup’s biggest party in Russia
This is what it’s all about.
-
-
-
June 17, 2018
The Cristiano Ronaldo - Asamoah Gyan international goals controversy, explained
Gyan shot back after Ronaldo was credited for being the first player to score in eight consecutive international tournaments.
-
June 17, 2018
Tracking Sergej Milinković-Savić’s growing transfer fee in every minute of Serbia - Costa Rica
The World Cup is about inflating one’s value. Let’s figure this out.
-
June 17, 2018
Serbia hangs on against Costa Rica, wins 1-0 off beautiful strike from Kolarov
What a goal it was from Aleksandar Kolarov.
-
June 17, 2018
Landon Donovan says you should root for Mexico. You can if you want, or not.
And while we’re here, please don’t tell Mexicans how to act Mexican if you are not Mexican.
-
June 17, 2018
Welcome to the heartbreaking, harsh reality of the World Cup
Being entertaining is for suckers. Average club players are average for a reason. Clogging the middle works.