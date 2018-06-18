All the updates from World Cup 2018 Day 5

We’re onto the fifth day of the World Cup, and what a tournament it’s been so far. I can’t remember a more entertaining run of games to start a tournament, nor can I remember a tournament that felt so wide open. Giants stumbled, underdogs performed well ... it’s been thrilling so far. And on Day 5 we have two of the biggest wild cards of this tournament — Belgium and England — two teams with big talent and uneven expectations. Can this Belgium side finally take their golden generation and make a serious run at a World Cup final? Can England’s young, energetic side come together and win their group? Starting off we also have a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden side taking on Son Heung-min and a fun South Korea team that could surprise some people. This is going to be another great day of soccer and I’m excited to watch all of it. Let’s do the thing.