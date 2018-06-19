All the updates and highlights from World Cup Day 6

Here we are, Day 6 at the World Cup and, after the first two matches today, we’ll have seen all 32 teams play. You’d think FIFA would give us a moment to digest and process everything we’d seen so far, maybe have a croissant and a cigarette, but oh no, we march on with the afternoon game. We begin with Colombia vs. Japan, though the news out of the early game is one of disappointment — James Rodriguez was deemed not fit enough to play and will start on the bench. The second game will see Robert Lewandowski lead out a strong Poland side against Sadio Mane and a very good Senegal team. And then we make the turn, to see hosts Russia take on (hopefully) Mohamed Salah and Egypt, and so begins the second round of Group Stage games. It’s more soccer and then more soccer after that. It never ends. World Cup!