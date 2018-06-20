All the updates, highlights from World Cup Day 7

We’re a week in, and into our second round of games of the 2018 World Cup. The first round was surprisingly wonderful, with one, possibly two bad games in the entire first run of things. That’s incredibly rare in a World Cup. In Day 7, we get to watch and see if Cristiano Ronaldo can keep up his insane run of form against a solid Morocco side. Later on, Uruguay will take on a Saudi Arabia side that looks to improve on a rough performance in the opening game — a 5-0 loss to Russia. Then we close out with Spain and Iran, as Spain looks to lock up three points and try to wash out the memory of Cristiano Ronaldo dropping a hat trick on them in the opener. Plus, we’re all on Own Goal watch, who’s having a blinder of a campaign. We’ve had five own goals in the opening round of the tournament ... the record for the entire World Cup is six. We’re on our way to history.