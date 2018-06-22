All the updates, highlights from World Cup 2018 Day 9

It’s the ninth day of the World Cup, which means it’s ... Friday? Yes! It’s Friday. It’s tough to track days of the week here when all is World Cup and World Cup is all. Today we have a fantastic matchup between Brazil and Costa Rica early, where Brazil will try to right the ship after a disappointing opening draw to Switzerland. Neymar will start, despite an injury concern, and we’ll see how CONCACAFy Costa Rica can get to try and stop him. After that game we have Nigeria vs. Iceland, in a match that’s huge for both teams — Iceland needs at least a tie to realistically keep their hopes alive, and Nigeria is playing for its life. Finally, we have Serbia vs. Switzerland, which is going to be kick-y as all get out, mark our words. Those are two teams that are not afraid to kick a shin. Let’s do this thing.