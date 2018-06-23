All the updates, highlights from World Cup 2018 Day 10

It’s the weekend, which means, well nothing different for the 2018 World Cup. They just keep on playing games, no matter what day of the week it is. Soccer is all there ever was and all there ever will be. But we got a good slate of games! The day begins with a match between Belgium and Tunisia, where Belgium will look to build on their very good play in the opener and take apart a Tunisia side that struggled against England. Then it’s a big one: Mexico will take on South Korea in a match that promises to be up and down and thrilling. Mexico will have to feel good after their opening match win against Germany, and we’re all excited to see what Hirving Lozano can do again. Finally, Germany plays in a pretty much must-win match against Sweden, where they’ll try to fix the issues in midfield and get goals against a very stout Swedish group. This is going to be fun.
