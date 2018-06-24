All the updates, highlights from World Cup 2018 Day 11

We’re making good progress through the second round of matches here at the 2018 World Cup, and there has been no shortage of narrative or drama. Sunday, Day 11 of the tournament, will offer more of the same. Our day begins with England taking on Panama, in a match that should be a contrast of styles — England will want to push forward and spark attacks with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, and Dele Alli, and Panama will try to kick the hell out of all of those people. In the second match, both Japan and Senegal will look to add a second win to their tallies, and we’re looking forward to seeing Sadio Mane lead the charge and try to put more goals in the net. Finally, the marquis match of the day is Poland vs. Colombia, a game that is completely must-win for both teams, and promises to be all kinds of dramatic. Let’s go.