All the updates, highlights from World Cup 2018 Day 11

We’re making good progress through the second round of matches here at the 2018 World Cup, and there has been no shortage of narrative or drama. Sunday, Day 11 of the tournament, will offer more of the same. Our day begins with England taking on Panama, in a match that should be a contrast of styles — England will want to push forward and spark attacks with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, and Dele Alli, and Panama will try to kick the hell out of all of those people. In the second match, both Japan and Senegal will look to add a second win to their tallies, and we’re looking forward to seeing Sadio Mane lead the charge and try to put more goals in the net. Finally, the marquis match of the day is Poland vs. Colombia, a game that is completely must-win for both teams, and promises to be all kinds of dramatic. Let’s go.
Jun 23, 2018, 10:30am EDT
-
July 11, 2018
How do yellow cards add up to World Cup suspensions?
Here’s everything you need to know about yellow cards and how they can add up to suspensions at the World Cup.
-
June 28, 2018
Why England and Belgium should try to get lots of yellow cards on purpose
Losing on purpose is bad. But kicking people on purpose? Hey, at least it’s not match fixing.
-
June 25, 2018
Switzerland stars Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka avoid FIFA ban for ‘Albanian Eagle’ goal celebration
Serbia asked FIFA to investigate, but suspensions were not handed out.
-
June 24, 2018
James Rodriguez is the heartbeat of Colombia
He’s been derisively called a luxury player, but James Rodriguez is anything but for Colombia.
-
June 24, 2018
The 14 goals of World Cup Day 11, ranked
Is this going to be the highest scoring World Cup ever?
-
June 24, 2018
How can Colombia qualify for the knockout round?
Colombia is through to the knockout round with a win in its next match. A draw is more complicated.
-
June 24, 2018
World Cup 2018: Schedule, scores, highlights from Day 11
We’ve got all your goals from Sunday.
-
June 24, 2018
Colombia’s superstars shine in 3-0 dissection of Poland
James Rodriguez, Juan Cuadrado and Radamel Falcao were on the top of their game.
-
-
June 24, 2018
Senegal and Japan put on a show in 2-2 draw
Both teams are in good shape going forward after picking up a point.
-
June 24, 2018
Harry Kane and England steamroll Panama, 6-1
The Three Lions have advanced to the Round of 16.
-
June 24, 2018
Argentina players reportedly ignoring manager Jorge Sampaoli, making decisions for themselves
This mutiny was inevitable.
-
June 24, 2018
Germany’s plans A and B went terribly. Does Jogi Löw have a Plan C?
Only a Toni Kroos wondergoal saved Germany’s World Cup. Their completely revamped lineup didn’t fare better their their first one.
-
June 23, 2018
Jorge Perez-Navarro’s voice will make you feel the World Cup
You’ve never truly lived the World Cup until you’ve heard the Fox announcer call a Mexico game.
-
June 23, 2018
The physics of World Cup golazos, explained by an MIT professor
A Professor of Applied Mathematics at MIT explains the subtle physics behind all those swerving, dipping goals that make you question the nature of the universe.