All the updates, highlights from World Cup 2018 Day 12

Here it is, the beginning of the final round of the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. Today we make the shift to simultaneous games, when the four teams in each group play at the same time so as to prevent shenanigans. We begin with Group A at 10 am, when Russia takes on Uruguay and Saudi Arabia takes on Egypt, with nothing at all on the line because this group is not in doubt, but still — soccer! Hosts Russia have cruised so far, though Uruguay will be looking to make a statement win after they looked somewhat sluggish through their opening two matches. In the second round of matches, Group B, we’ll see Iran vs. Portugal and then Spain vs. Morocco at 2 p.m. Morocco have nothing but pride to play for, though Spain, Iran and Portugal will all be fighting to ensure that they’re in the top two heading out of the group. Do Iran have what it takes to shock Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal? We will see.
