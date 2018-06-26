All the news, updates and highlights from World Cup 2018 Day 13

Day 13 of the World Cup, and we have a fun one. It seems wild to say it after the disastrous World Cup they’ve had, but Lionel Messi and Argentina are not yet done. Sure, they need to beat Nigeria and hope that Croatia decides to go for it against Iceland, or go and smack Nigeria by more goals than Iceland wins by. Both of those scenarios are certainly possible, though with the way Argentina have played this World Cup, and the reports that they are in an actual mutiny situation, they don’t seem super likely. But it still means we have stakes today! Things aren’t quite as exciting in the early slate, but we’re all wondering which France team is going to show up against Denmark. It’ll also be interesting to see if Australia can make a go of it against Peru, and who were one of the most exciting teams of the World Cup. We will miss them dearly.
Jun 26, 2018, 8:00am EDT
