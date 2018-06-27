All the updates, highlights from World Cup 2018 Day 14

Day 14 of the 2018 World Cup and we’re cruising through the finale to the group stage here. Today we have another exciting day of action in which seven of the eight teams playing are still alive and with something to play for in the final match of their groups. We kick off with Mexico-Sweden and Germany-South Korea, with all four teams still alive, and all four teams needing a win. (Or, in Mexico’s case, a win or a draw.) (Actually, there are a lot of scenarios in play here.) In the afternoon, Brazil will try to lock up their group with a match against Serbia, who will be looking to shock the giants with physical play. Also at 2 p.m. ET, Switzerland will take on Costa Rica in a tough match. Seven of eight teams are alive. So much fun to come. We are excited. We are just so excited.