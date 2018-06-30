All the updates from the first day of World Cup Round of 16

It’s the first day of the knockout stages of the World Cup, and we start with a TON of firepower. In the first Round of 16 game, we have Lionel Messi and Argentina taking on Paul Pogba and France, and while the lineups do appear to be a bit negative, this does have the potential to be a firecracker of a match. Will Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli figure out his lineup and get Messi in space to create? Will France’s Didier Deschamps take the regulator off his high powered lineup? (Probably not to both of those, but we dream.) In the afternoon we’ll be getting a bareknuckle boxing fight of a match, with Uruguay and Portugal taking turns kicking each other extremely hard, playing tough, organized defense, and waiting for moments of brilliance from their stars — Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively. (Uruguay also has Edinson Cavani, so maybe advantage there?) Big names, big matches, hopefully beautiful soccer. Let’s do it.