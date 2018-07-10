All the updates, highlights from World Cup 2018 semifinals

This can’t be almost done, can it? It feels like just yesterday we had a fresh tournament, clean and blank, nothing but 32 teams and possibilities. Four teams now remain, and we are clinging to these last beautiful moments of the 2018 World Cup. But we are due for some beautiful moments. The final four teams are richly deserving. France has been the most talented team of the tournament, notching signature wins over tough opponents Argentina and Uruguay, looking mighty — if a bit safe — in the process. They’ll take on Belgium, the wildly entertaining (perhaps too much so) side which throws caution to the wind against everyone and is trying to score beautiful goals at every opportunity. On the other side there is England, young, fresh and fun England (who thought we’d ever say those words?), scoring goals and being led beautifully by Gareth Southgate. They’ll take on Croatia, led by Luke Modric — perhaps the player of the tournament. There are only four matches left in this World Cup. Let’s cherish all of them.
Jul 9, 2018, 3:15pm EDT
July 12, 2018
For one World Cup, England failed to be England, and it was beautiful
A country whose chief export is weaponized pessimism had a beautiful, happy summer, and it was weird for all of us.
July 12, 2018
How I fell in love with Croatia, the World Cup’s most indefatigable team
An ode to the toughest, most courageous team at the 2018 World Cup.
July 11, 2018
Croatia is not the smallest country to ever make a World Cup final ... but it’s close
The population of the country is small, but it’s not the smallest country to ever compete in a World Cup final.
July 11, 2018
Football is not coming home
An extra time winner completed Croatia’s comeback.
July 11, 2018
Belgium finally lived up to the hype for their ‘golden generation’
Belgium were a perfect World Cup dark horse, right up to their loss to France.
July 10, 2018
France turn in excellent all-around performance, beat Belgium to make World Cup final
Kylian Mbappe dazzled and France’s defense impressed in their semifinal victory.
July 10, 2018
Kylian Mbappé just had a pass so good I’m hyperventilating
... and I will never forgive Olivier Giroud for missing the chance.
July 10, 2018
France are the best team left, and have a manager who isn’t going to risk blowing this
Didier Deschamps has the most gifted team remaining, and he’s not taking any chances.
July 10, 2018
The World Cup needs to send a different message to women
FIFA’s broadcast contractor is sending a message to women fans: You are there to be seen, not to participate.
July 10, 2018
France set as betting favorite for first World Cup semifinal
Belgium and France collide in an exciting semifinals match on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg, with the sportsbooks giving the edge to the French side in the contest.
July 10, 2018
6 players who can win the World Cup Golden Ball, and 4 players who deserve more consideration
Someone needs to have a big semifinal.
July 9, 2018
11 thoughts on the race for the World Cup Golden Boot
Will it be Harry Kane or Romelu Lukaku? Or do we have a dark horse candidate?