Belgium v France: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

All the highlights and updates from the 2018 World Cup final

News, reactions and commentary from France vs. Croatia.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
We’ve done it. We’re here. Today is the 2018 World Cup final, with France taking on Croatia for the chance to hoist the World Cup trophy, which if we’re being totally honest isn’t even all that great of a trophy. France come in as the favorites, having an absolutely loaded lineup and a coach in Didier Deschamps who is determined not to be the one who costs them a chance at a title. But Croatia, while maybe not as impressive on paper, keep showing up and winning huge games in this tournament. They’ve been through it all — penalty shootouts, three straight games going to extra time — and just seem to get better every step of the way. We don’t know who is going to win this World Cup final, but it features two deserving teams who have come out of maybe the most entertaining World Cup we’ve ever seen.

17 Total Updates Since
Jul 15, 2018, 8:00am EDT