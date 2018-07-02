All the updates, news from Mexico vs. Brazil and Belgium vs. Japan

We’re moving on in the 2018 World Cup, and after two days of middling to excellent action (yesterday was kind of a snore, but those penalty kick shootouts were wonderful), we’ve got a huge, marquee match: Mexico vs. Brazil. The Mexico team will look to reverse its stretch of consecutive defeats in the Round of 16, while Brazil will be looking around at the giants falling — Argentina, Portugal, Germany, Spain all gone — and thinking if they can get past this tough Mexico team, they can go and win another World Cup title. In the second game, Belgium will be taking on a stodgy Japan side. Will Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and company be able to pick apart the Japan defense, or will Roberto Martinez’s side fall victim to a strong defense like Spain did yesterday? Whatever happens, this is going to be tense and thrilling. World Cup, onward.
Filed under:
- Stream
8 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 2, 2018, 10:28am EDT
Jul 2, 2018, 10:28am EDT
-
July 11, 2018
How do yellow cards add up to World Cup suspensions?
Here’s everything you need to know about yellow cards and how they can add up to suspensions at the World Cup.
-
July 3, 2018
7 thoughts on Belgium’s perfect, last-minute, game-winning goal to beat Japan
Breaking down the counter-attack of the tournament, which gave Belgium the win on the final play of the game.
-
July 2, 2018
Brazil impressive as Mexico exits in Round of 16 for 7th straight World Cup
El Tri put up a good fight, but had no answers for Neymar’s brilliance.
-
July 2, 2018
Neymar was absolutely right to flop around and humiliate himself in public
His flopping was ridiculous, but it was for a reason.
-
July 2, 2018
For 7th (!) straight World Cup, Mexico exits in the Round of 16
The curse of the fifth game lives on.
-
July 2, 2018
5 quick thoughts on how Neymar and Willian broke down Mexico’s defense for opening goal
The finish was simple. Everything leading up to it was not.
-
July 2, 2018
Javier Hernandez and Mexico teammates bleach their hair ahead of Brazil match
Why did Mexico players dye their hair blond? Because SOCCER. (We have no idea.)
-
July 2, 2018
Rafa Marquez’s U.S. Treasury Department blacklisting, explained
Marquez has been on a "blacklist" since August, for ties to companies that allegedly act as fronts for a drug cartel.