All the updates, news from Mexico vs. Brazil and Belgium vs. Japan

We’re moving on in the 2018 World Cup, and after two days of middling to excellent action (yesterday was kind of a snore, but those penalty kick shootouts were wonderful), we’ve got a huge, marquee match: Mexico vs. Brazil. The Mexico team will look to reverse its stretch of consecutive defeats in the Round of 16, while Brazil will be looking around at the giants falling — Argentina, Portugal, Germany, Spain all gone — and thinking if they can get past this tough Mexico team, they can go and win another World Cup title. In the second game, Belgium will be taking on a stodgy Japan side. Will Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and company be able to pick apart the Japan defense, or will Roberto Martinez’s side fall victim to a strong defense like Spain did yesterday? Whatever happens, this is going to be tense and thrilling. World Cup, onward.