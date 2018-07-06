All the news, updates from the World Cup quarterfinals

There is precious little soccer left. Twenty four teams are gone. We must cherish all that we have left. Luckily, we have so much beauty left. The World Cup quarterfinals begin on Friday, with two matches per day, and the first day is a firecracker. We begin with France vs. Uruguay, two former World Cup winners, a battle of style and substance, France’s youth and verve against the tenacity of Uruguay. That afternoon sees Brazil take on Belgium, the two teams that have created the most chances at the World Cup, in a match that promises to feature beautiful, attacking soccer and, one can only hope, plenty of goals. Saturday is another feast, though one serving underdog: First we have Croatia and Russia square off, and then England vs. Sweden, when the question of whether or not it is coming home gets tested again. Soccer, beautiful soccer. Narratives, somewhat beautiful narratives. (Well, plenty of stupid narratives, too.) It is time.
Jul 5, 2018, 4:10pm EDT
July 11, 2018
How do yellow cards add up to World Cup suspensions?
Here’s everything you need to know about yellow cards and how they can add up to suspensions at the World Cup.
July 8, 2018
Raheem Sterling keeps missing easy chances and it’s haunting him on the field
On missed chances, and the way they affect a striker.
July 7, 2018
Croatia knocks hosts Russia out of the World Cup on penalties
Ivan Rakitic scored the final spot kick after a dramatic extra time period, and Croatia has a semifinal date with England.
July 7, 2018
The 4 remaining World Cup teams, ranked by how likely they are to win the thing
The semifinal teams are set. Between England, Belgium, France and Croatia, who is the best team remaining?
July 7, 2018
All 6 goals from the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, ranked
The best finishes from England vs. Sweden and Russia vs. Croatia.
July 7, 2018
The 5* remaining World Cup teams, ranked by how likely they are to win the thing
Who of the remaining quarterfinal teams have the best shot at winning the World Cup Final?
July 7, 2018
Jordan Pickford only had 3 caps before the World Cup, and now he’s England’s hero
Gareth Southgate didn’t have an easy choice at goalkeeper, but he picked the right one.
July 6, 2018
All 5 goals from France vs. Uruguay and Brazil vs. Belgium, ranked
The goals of the first round of quarterfinal matches, ranked.
July 6, 2018
Holy crap, Thibaut Courtois!
Watch the Belgium goalkeeper deny Neymar to send his team to the World Cup semifinal
July 6, 2018
Kevin De Bruyne comes up huge as Belgium defeats Brazil
Neymar and the Brazilians have been knocked out of the World Cup.
July 6, 2018
Belgium’s coaching decisions seem ridiculous, and they keep working
The Belgium coach broke me at the 2018 World Cup.
July 6, 2018
4 quick thoughts on Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant goal to give Belgium a 2-0 lead over Brazil
A breakdown of a brilliant run and brilliant finish.
July 6, 2018
You can’t complain about Neymar rolling around if you ignore the teams constantly fouling him
It’s fun to laugh at Neymar’s antics. But you can’t ignore the fact that he’s getting hacked down more than anyone else.
July 6, 2018
France may never live up to their potential, but they’re winning
Didier Deschamps has the team playing solid, safe soccer. It may win them a World Cup final. But still, we dream.
July 6, 2018
Farewell, Uruguay and ... thanks?
Saying goodbye to a brilliant, villainous World Cup side.
July 6, 2018
Hugo Lloris vs. Fernando Muslera was the difference in France vs. Uruguay
This World Cup quarterfinal was dead even in every way but goalkeeping.
July 6, 2018
England have found one effective, clever way to score — will that be enough against Sweden?
The chances created by England have come by taking advantage of the VAR universe. What if Sweden don’t allow them to score that way?
July 6, 2018
France look solid in shutout win over Uruguay
Didier Deschamps’ defensive teams are working out well and have France in the World Cup semifinal.
July 5, 2018
The World Cup quarterfinal watchability rankings
Which are the best games to watch in the next round of the World Cup?