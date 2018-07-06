All the news, updates from the World Cup quarterfinals

There is precious little soccer left. Twenty four teams are gone. We must cherish all that we have left. Luckily, we have so much beauty left. The World Cup quarterfinals begin on Friday, with two matches per day, and the first day is a firecracker. We begin with France vs. Uruguay, two former World Cup winners, a battle of style and substance, France’s youth and verve against the tenacity of Uruguay. That afternoon sees Brazil take on Belgium, the two teams that have created the most chances at the World Cup, in a match that promises to feature beautiful, attacking soccer and, one can only hope, plenty of goals. Saturday is another feast, though one serving underdog: First we have Croatia and Russia square off, and then England vs. Sweden, when the question of whether or not it is coming home gets tested again. Soccer, beautiful soccer. Narratives, somewhat beautiful narratives. (Well, plenty of stupid narratives, too.) It is time.