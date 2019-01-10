Follow along with the 2019 NWSL Draft

Every season, the top prospects entering the NWSL wait until the final week to register in order to maximize their leverage. This year was no different, with the likes of Stanford’s Tegan McGrady and UCLA’s Hailie Mace delaying until close to the registration deadline.

But this year had a bit of a wrinkle — for the first time, underclassmen are eligible to enter. And at the absolute last minute, Stanford junior and USWNT defender Tierna Davidson decided to enter. Davidson has 12 caps for the national team and could become the youngest player on the squad’s 2019 World Cup roster.

A handful of top prospects opted not to enter. Natalia Kuikka and Bunny Shaw were consensus top-five prospects, but due to the league’s international roster restrictions, they might not have gone as high as their talent dictated. Both are likely to pursue careers abroad. Stanford defender Alana Cook, who might have been a first round pick, also opted not to enter the draft.

The draft has also been shaken up by a number of trades by teams concerned about the small size of their current rosters. Sky Blue FC and the Washington Spirit have struggled to re-sign players so far this offseason, and both have traded for multiple picks to ensure they’ll have a complete roster when the season starts.

All of the picks will update live below as they’re made. The draft is scheduled to start just after 12 p.m. ET.

Round 1

1. Chicago Red Stars — Tierna Davidson, D, Stanford

2. Sky Blue FC — Hailie Mace, D/F, UCLA

3. Washington Spirit — Jordan DiBiasi, M, Stanford

4. Washington Spirit — Samantha Staab, D, Clemson

5. North Carolina Courage — Leah Pruitt, F, USC

6. Sky Blue FC — Julia Ashley, D, North Carolina

7. Washington Spirit — Tegan McGrady, D, Stanford

Round 2

