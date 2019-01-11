Follow along live with the MLS SuperDraft

Each year, with more and more players opting to turn pro at 18 years old or sign directly from college to the MLS teams that hold their rights, fewer top players enter the MLS SuperDraft. Just two players from last season’s draft — Brandon Bye of New England and Chris Mueller of Orlando — played significant roles in their rookie seasons.

But there’s speculation that some of the players at the top of this season’s draft could develop into top pros, and there’s little consensus about who will go first overall. Tajon Buchanan was projected to go No. 1 overall in SB Nation’s mock draft, as well as in Matt Doyle’s at MLS. However, UCLA’s Frankie Amaya and VCU’s Said Haji are both projected to have bright professional futures.

Seven players have won Generation adidas contracts for this draft, meaning they’ll earn higher salaries than their fellow rookies and they won’t count against the salary cap. All of Buchanan, Amaya and Haji have GA deals.

Below, you can find a list of all the GA players, and our live tracker, which will update throughout the draft as each pick is made. The draft is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. ET.

Generation adidas players

Frankie Amaya, M, UCLA

Tajon Buchanan, M, Syracuse

Griffin Dorsey, M, Indiana

Said Haji, M, VCU

John Nelson, D, UNC

Dayne St. Clair, GK, Maryland

J.J. Williams, F, Kentucky

Round 1

1. FC Cincinnati — Frankie Amaya, M, UCLA

2. San Jose Earthquakes — Said Haji, M, VCU

3. Orlando City — Santiago Patino, F, FIU - read more

4. FC Dallas — Callum Montgomery, D, UNC-Charlotte - read more

5. Colorado Rapids — Andre Shinyashiki, F, Denver - read more

6. Toronto FC — Griffin Dorsey, M, Indiana - read more

7. Minnesota United — Dayne St. Clair, GK, Maryland - read more

8. Houston Dynamo — Sam Junqua, D, California

9. New England Revolution — Tajon Buchanan, M, Syracuse

10. FC Dallas — John Nelson, D, UNC - read more

11. New England Revolution — DeJuan Jones, M, Michigan State

12. New York City FC — Luis Barraza, GK, Marquette

13. FC Cincinnati — Logan Gdula, D, Wake Forest

14. D.C. United — Akeem Ward, D, Creighton

15. Minnesota United — Chase Gasper, D, Maryland

16. New York Red Bulls — Roy Boateng, D, UC Davis

17. Real Salt Lake — Sam Brown, M, Harvard - read more

18. Columbus Crew SC — J.J. Williams, F, Kentucky

19. LA Galaxy — Emil Cuello, M, SMU

20. Seattle Sounders — Tucker Bone, M, Air Force

21. Sporting Kansas City — Kamar Marriott, D, Florida Gulf Coast

22. New York Red Bulls

23. Portland Timbers

24. Atlanta United

Round 2

25. New York Red Bulls

26. San Jose Earthquakes

27. Orlando City

28. Colorado Rapids

29. FC Cincinnati

30. FC Cincinnati

31. Minnesota United

32. Chicago Fire

33. New England Revolution

34. Montreal Impact

35. Vancouver Whitecaps

36. LA Galaxy

37. FC Cincinnati

38. Orlando City

39. Toronto FC

40. Los Angeles FC

41. Real Salt Lake

42. Colorado Rapids

43. New York City FC

44. Seattle Sounders

45. Sporting Kansas City

46. San Jose Earthquakes

47. Portland Timbers

48. Atlanta United