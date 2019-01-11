Follow along live with the MLS SuperDraft

Each year, with more and more players opting to turn pro at 18 years old or sign directly from college to the MLS teams that hold their rights, fewer top players enter the MLS SuperDraft. Just two players from last season’s draft — Brandon Bye of New England and Chris Mueller of Orlando — played significant roles in their rookie seasons.
But there’s speculation that some of the players at the top of this season’s draft could develop into top pros, and there’s little consensus about who will go first overall. Tajon Buchanan was projected to go No. 1 overall in SB Nation’s mock draft, as well as in Matt Doyle’s at MLS. However, UCLA’s Frankie Amaya and VCU’s Said Haji are both projected to have bright professional futures.
Seven players have won Generation adidas contracts for this draft, meaning they’ll earn higher salaries than their fellow rookies and they won’t count against the salary cap. All of Buchanan, Amaya and Haji have GA deals.
Below, you can find a list of all the GA players, and our live tracker, which will update throughout the draft as each pick is made. The draft is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. ET.
Generation adidas players
Frankie Amaya, M, UCLA
Tajon Buchanan, M, Syracuse
Griffin Dorsey, M, Indiana
Said Haji, M, VCU
John Nelson, D, UNC
Dayne St. Clair, GK, Maryland
J.J. Williams, F, Kentucky
Round 1
1. FC Cincinnati — Frankie Amaya, M, UCLA
2. San Jose Earthquakes — Said Haji, M, VCU
3. Orlando City — Santiago Patino, F, FIU - read more
4. FC Dallas — Callum Montgomery, D, UNC-Charlotte - read more
5. Colorado Rapids — Andre Shinyashiki, F, Denver - read more
6. Toronto FC — Griffin Dorsey, M, Indiana - read more
7. Minnesota United — Dayne St. Clair, GK, Maryland - read more
8. Houston Dynamo — Sam Junqua, D, California
9. New England Revolution — Tajon Buchanan, M, Syracuse
10. FC Dallas — John Nelson, D, UNC - read more
11. New England Revolution — DeJuan Jones, M, Michigan State
12. New York City FC — Luis Barraza, GK, Marquette
13. FC Cincinnati — Logan Gdula, D, Wake Forest
14. D.C. United — Akeem Ward, D, Creighton
15. Minnesota United — Chase Gasper, D, Maryland
16. New York Red Bulls — Roy Boateng, D, UC Davis
17. Real Salt Lake — Sam Brown, M, Harvard - read more
18. Columbus Crew SC — J.J. Williams, F, Kentucky
19. LA Galaxy — Emil Cuello, M, SMU
20. Seattle Sounders — Tucker Bone, M, Air Force
21. Sporting Kansas City — Kamar Marriott, D, Florida Gulf Coast
Round 2
