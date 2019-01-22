Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala missing after plane vanishes off coast

Cardiff City FC striker Emiliano Sala is missing after a light aircraft he was traveling on went missing en route to Cardiff. Local police issued a statement saying there was “no trace” of the plane.

The plane disappeared on Monday night over the Channel Islands as Sala was traveling to Cardiff after being part of a record transfer deal on Saturday. Sala previously played for Nantes in Ligue 1, and the 28-year-old was poised to make his Premier League debut.

Sala’s father spoke to reporters in Argentina about his son’s disappearance.

“I didn’t know anything. I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I’m desperate. I hope everything goes well.”

Officials believe the chances of finding survivors in the event of a crash are dwindling due to rough sea conditions and low temperatures. It’s unclear at this time precisely what happened. There was no distress signal from the plane prior to vanishing from radar shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time on Monday night.

Captain David Barker, Guernsey harbormaster said they’re not making any official determination on what happened to the single turbine Piper Malibu plane.

“It is possible that the aircraft has diverted somewhere else but we are continuing a search if in the unfortunate event it has actually ditched into the sea.”

Search efforts from U.K. and French vessels have no found anything of significance at this time. Cardiff City FC fans are placing flowers outside the team’s stadium, hoping for good news regarding Sala’s whereabouts.

Cardiff City FC cancelled practice on Tuesday and issued the following statement.