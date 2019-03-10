 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Snow soccer rules... until this happens

You hate to see it.

By Kim McCauley

Snow soccer is a regular occurrence in Germany, and it’s usually a blast. And since it leads to defenders slipping and the ball moving unpredictably, soccer in the snow usually produces very high-scoring games. But poor Genki Haraguchi didn’t have much fun on Saturday.

In the first half of Hannover’s match against Bayer Leverkusen, Haraguchi rounded the goalkeeper and accurately shot towards the goal. In dry conditions, he’d have scored easily. But he wasn’t accounting for the effect the accumulated snow would have on the ball, and...

Ouch.

Shortly afterwards, the referee stopped the match for some field cleanup. Right on time!

