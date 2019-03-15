We have some quarter-finals! Let’s dig in:

Ajax vs. Juventus

This is probably the most interesting tie of the round. Ajax were by turns brilliant and merciless against Real Madrid, exposing and then punishing the weaknesses of their aged, lop-sided squad.

Juventus aren’t quite in the same weird shape, but Atletico showed they can be got in the first leg. So this this is another chance for these thrilling kids to embarrass their so-called betters.

Liverpool vs. Porto

Fair to say that Liverpool will be going into this as strong favourites, particularly after their ruthlessly professional showing against Bayern Munich. Porto are going to have to hope that this weird Champions League gets a little weirder.

We were odds-on to get one all-England tie, and Spurs and City were the unfortunate two. City will be favourites: they are 13 points ahead of Spurs in the Premier League table, and won 1-0 at Wembley back in October.

But! It’s going to be a ludicrously busy April for Manchester City, with seven games already scheduled — including a Premier League game against Spurs — as well as a possible FA Cup semi-final. With the title race still extremely close, City are going to have to be very clever with their squad. And if they slow down, then Spurs have the quality to take advantage.

Well, let’s all pause for a moment and give thanks that Jose Mourinho isn’t taking United to Barcelona. Instead of a build-up filled with bitterness and recrimination, we’ll get endless replays of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer toe-poking the ball into the Camp Nou net. Good fun for all the family (except Bayern fans. Sorry, Bayern fans.)

As for the game, Barca will be heavy favourites: they have Lionel Messi, they have a stronger squad, and they are having a far more sensible season. But United are feeling pretty good about life at the moment, and after the PSG comeback, it’s clear VAR is on their side as well.

Semi-finals

Let’s make some assumptions here. If City beat Spurs — sorry, Spurs — then they’ll play either Juventus or Ajax. The latter would be tremendous fun, so we’re rooting for that. On the other side, if the odds hold, then Liverpool will take on Barcelona. No better way to investigate Virgil van Dijk’s claims to greatness than to line him up against Messi.

Full draw

Quarter-finals:

- Ajax vs. Juventus

- Liverpool vs. Porto

- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

- Manchester United vs. Barcelona

First legs on 9th/10th April, return fixtures 16th/17th.

Semi-finals:

- Tottenham/City vs. Ajax/Juventus

- United/Barca vs. Liverpool/Porto

First legs 30th April/1st May, return fixtures 7th/8th May.