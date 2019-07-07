9 moments that defined the USWNT World Cup run

The United States women’s national team beat the Netherlands 2–0 to capture their fourth World Cup title on Sunday afternoon, but it was quiet a journey that led the squad to that moment. The opening match against Thailand might feel like it was more than a month ago at this point, so we’d like to help you relive the USWNT’s entire World Cup run.

Rose Lavelle’s already iconic goal

This was a breakout tournament for the 24-year-old Lavelle, who’s been limited by hamstring injures her entire pro career. When she went down with a tweaked hamstring in the semifinal, fans feared she wouldn’t have a chance to show off her skills against the Netherlands. But she got the start, and holy crap, did she deliver. Rose Lavelle is the future of the USWNT.

ROSE. LAVELLE.



A beautiful solo effort doubles the @USWNT's lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/ToznvQiuxb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

That time they scored THIRTEEN GOALS

Thirteen. 13. And everyone was so mad, because they didn’t get it.

Carli Lloyd keeps it respectful with a golf clap

Since everyone was mad about the celebrations during the Thailand game, Lloyd made sure to keep it respectful against Chile.

Carli Lloyd with the banger and polite golf clap at the end

(via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/cTW3t4XnNB — The18 (@the18com) June 16, 2019

Kelley O’Hara is literally a tank

SIT DOWN.

Amel Majri just ran into a brick wall aka Kelley O'Hara. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Tp1h0cfYb1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

Megan Rapinoe takes over against France

Rapinoe was solid in her early appearances, but wasn’t getting on the end of goal-scoring opportunities until the quarterfinal. Against France, she took over.

DREAM START FOR THE USA! @mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

MORGAN ➡️ HEATH ➡️ RAPINOE



A wonderful team goal doubles the @USWNT's lead! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/B9OGQIKzSP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

This Rose Lavelle nutmeg

Lavelle had more highlights than her amazing goal in the final. She won the Bronze Ball, awarded to the third-best player in the tournament, because of plays like this one.

First big chance of the game goes to the @USWNT!



All set up by @roselavelle with the killer nutmeg on Bright #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/XvhOtcs1Lc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

That’s the tea sis

Alex Morgan will be remembered for her fantastic goals and playing hurt throughout the World Cup, but her most iconic moment was her tea-sipping celebration after she scored the go-ahead goal against England.

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists)



She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

Alyssa Naeher is so clutch

Coming into this World Cup, there were questions about whether Alyssa Naeher could give the USWNT as much in goal as the legendary Hope Solo did. She answered all of those questions against England, where Morgan said “she saved our ass.”

Let’s all take a second to collectively appreciate this save from @AlyssaNaeher because my goodness that was a beauty. pic.twitter.com/oDnhet3hsq — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

Playing this on a loop forever and ever and ever and ever @AlyssaNaeher TAKE A BOW. pic.twitter.com/EM5WZjd4wT — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

Christen Press has her moment

Press has had a very up-and-down career, and has never been given a long run in the starting lineup. But when she was called upon, she delivered, and finally got to have her big moment.