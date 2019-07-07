The USWNT gets its 4th star with World Cup win over the Netherlands

A fourth star is going above the crest on the USWNT jerseys. The United States women’s national team defended its title on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final. Megan Rapinoe scored the game’s first goal from the penalty spot, and Rose Lavelle sealed the result with a 69th-minute stunner.

Goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal was key for the Netherlands throughout their World Cup run, and she had a spectacular first half of the final, coming up with four excellent stops. She denied Julie Ertz on a corner in the 28th minute, then made an outstanding double save 10 minutes later on efforts from Sam Mewis and Alex Morgan.

WHAT A SAVE!



Van Veenendaal denies Ertz again from point blank range, then moments later Alex Morgan hits the post! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/7GPTIccJ2B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Morgan was denied again in the 40th minute, with van Veenendaal going full stretch to keep the score tied.

Van Veenendaal is putting on a show!



The Netherlands goalkeeper makes another fine save on Morgan, and this #FIFAWWC final is goalless going into halftime. pic.twitter.com/5DDVyVjZQH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Just before halftime, American right back Kelley O’Hara and Dutch attacker Lieke Martens collided in the air, bumping heads. Martens was able to continue, but O’Hara had to leave the match, and was replaced by Ali Krieger at halftime.

The match stayed just as physical at the start of the second half, and Becky Sauerbrunn got the worst of another head-to-head collision. Strangely, the referee let play continue while Sauerbrunn looked like this.

Becky Sauerbrunn is a Poet-Warrior pic.twitter.com/6jU30sCsG3 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 7, 2019

The USWNT struggled to break through the physical Dutch defense until the 58th minute, when the Americans won a penalty. Referee Stéphanie Frappart initially didn’t see Stefanie van der Gragt’s high boot on Alex Morgan, but the VAR official called for a review. Frappart changed her decision after going to look at the monitor, and Rapinoe converted from the penalty spot.

NERVES OF STEEL



Megan Rapinoe scores her 50th international goal from the penalty spot and gives USA the lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/gjPpYOrcyl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

That goal caused the Netherlands to start taking risks going forward, and that was just what the American attack was waiting for. With more Oranje midfielders bombing forward, Lavelle had more space to operate in, and she capitalized in the 69th minute. No one closed her down as she dribbled at the goal, and she split the Dutch defenders before placing a perfect shot past van Veenendaal.

ROSE. LAVELLE.



A beautiful solo effort doubles the @USWNT's lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/ToznvQiuxb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

The final 20 minutes resembled a track meet, with both teams having multiple chances to score, but a third American goal always looked more likely than a Netherlands comeback. Unlike their other knockout games, where they bunkered after their second goal, the Americans kept their foot on the accelerator. Only an outstanding performance by van Veenendaal kept the score close.

At the final whistle, the USWNT sprinted around the field in celebration while the Netherlands players collapsed to the ground.

Now, on to more important things.

PAY THESE WOMEN WHAT THEY DESERVE YOU COWARDS — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) July 7, 2019

Back to back World Cup champs. PAY THEM. — Ryan Sholin (@ryansholin) July 7, 2019

Pay them their money — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) July 7, 2019

count them. and pay them.



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — tobin heath stan acct (@its_whitney) July 7, 2019

PAY THEM — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 7, 2019