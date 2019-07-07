 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New York City announces ticker tape victory parade for USWNT World Cup win

Here are the details.

By James Dator
United States v Netherlands: Final - 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Photo by Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

The city of New York is holding a ticker tape parade for the USWNT on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The parade will take place traveling down the Canyon of Heroes, from the Battery to City Hall. It’s the second such parade the city of New York has thrown for the USWNT, who will travel down the same route they did in 2015 when the city celebrated the team’s last World Cup win.

The USWNT beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup Final on Sunday, marking their fourth World Cup victory.

Next Up In Soccer

This Article has a component height of 6. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...