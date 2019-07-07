New York City announces ticker tape victory parade for USWNT World Cup win

The city of New York is holding a ticker tape parade for the USWNT on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.

YES YES YES YES!



To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/bwCEoJYg3r — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2019

The parade will take place traveling down the Canyon of Heroes, from the Battery to City Hall. It’s the second such parade the city of New York has thrown for the USWNT, who will travel down the same route they did in 2015 when the city celebrated the team’s last World Cup win.

The USWNT beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup Final on Sunday, marking their fourth World Cup victory.