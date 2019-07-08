Ashlyn Harris’ Instagram was the best thing after the USWNT won the World Cup

The U.S. Women’s National Team won the 2019 World Cup on Sunday, completing a marvelous run in France that gave the USWNT back-to-back World Cup titles. Aside from the thrilling run capped off by a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands, one of the best parts of the victory was the team’s celebration that ensued afterwards.

Specifically, Team USA goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris’ Instagram story of the post-victory shenanigans was nothing short of phenomenal. So good, in fact, we decided to rank the best moments from her story because it was just that amazing.

“You’re f*cking welcome for this content, bitch!” Feeding her teammate Kelley O’Hara an apple while her teammates dance and chug Budweiser, and declaring “this content’s f*cking gold, bitch!” ALEX MORGAN TWERKING Yelling at Megan Rapinoe to “get her ass in the f*cking locker room” and starting a “we want Pinoe” chant. The entire team singing “Fight Night” by Migos. Cheersing her fiance and teammate Ali Krieger with Budweiser.

The team singing “We Are The Champions” was amazing:

The party didn’t just stop in the locker room, folks. USWNT’s celebration carried over to what looks like an afterparty of some kind, rightfully so. It deserves a bonus ranking section, because ‘Merica.

Harris’ comment about being a drunk white girl on the bar has made me laugh all day:

Thank you so very for this tremendous content, Ashlyn. It is an American treasure, and we all salute you.