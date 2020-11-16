I’d like to think I’m not a materialistic person, but even I admit that “buying a Welsh soccer team as a joke” is the kind of wealth I aspire to.

McElhenney, best known for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and Reynolds, who is, well ... known for everything, teamed up to purchase Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest teams in the world. The odd couple pairing of Hollywood stars and extremely old provincial Welsh team is just too good not to love, and this is also a huge day for team sponsor, Ifor Williams Trailers, makers of the finest horse trailers and accessories this side of Aberystwyth.

Reynolds and McElhenney received the support of the Wrexham board of trustees on Monday, allowing the sale to proceed. They now take over unquestionably the most popular provincial Welsh soccer team on the planet, which is honestly probably a product of who they are, and also part of the fame should be attributed to Ifor Williams trailers, whose HBX range of horse boxes boast “the highest levels of comfort and safety for your horse.”

This is one of the best sports stories of the year now. I will anxiously wait to see results of every Wrexham game, because I assume there is literally no way I can watch them.